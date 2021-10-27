How much money did Utahns lose to cybercrimes last year?

A picture taken on October 17, 2016 shows an employee typing on a computer keyboard at the headquarters of Internet security giant Kaspersky in Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Thibault MARCHAND (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI, along with the Department of Public Safety, have shared information about how many Utahns suffered losses from cybercrime and how much was lost in 2020.

According to the FBI, in 2020, there were 4,926 victims of cybercrime in Utah. This was a 50% increase from 2019. Utahns suffered $47,113,946 in losses which signified a 1.4% increase.

These are the top Utah cybercrimes by victim count in 2020:

Extortion 959

Non-payment/ non-delivery 835

Personal Data Breach 422

Phishing/Vishing/Smishing/Pharming 309

Confidence Fraud/Romance 296

These are the top Utah cybercrimes by victim loss in 2020:

Business Email Compromise $13,186,099

Confidence Fraud/Romance $6,036,574

Non-payment/ non-delivery $3,099,967

Personal Data Breach $2,018,413

Real Estate/Rental $1,960,429

The FBI reported that the age group with the most victims of cybercrime was those over 60. The age group with the least amount of victims was those under 20.