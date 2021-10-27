How much money did Utahns lose to cybercrimes last year?

UTAH (ABC4) – October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI, along with the Department of Public Safety, have shared information about how many Utahns suffered losses from cybercrime and how much was lost in 2020.
According to the FBI, in 2020, there were 4,926 victims of cybercrime in Utah. This was a 50% increase from 2019. Utahns suffered $47,113,946 in losses which signified a 1.4% increase.
These are the top Utah cybercrimes by victim count in 2020:
- Extortion 959
- Non-payment/ non-delivery 835
- Personal Data Breach 422
- Phishing/Vishing/Smishing/Pharming 309
- Confidence Fraud/Romance 296
These are the top Utah cybercrimes by victim loss in 2020:
- Business Email Compromise $13,186,099
- Confidence Fraud/Romance $6,036,574
- Non-payment/ non-delivery $3,099,967
- Personal Data Breach $2,018,413
- Real Estate/Rental $1,960,429
The FBI reported that the age group with the most victims of cybercrime was those over 60. The age group with the least amount of victims was those under 20.