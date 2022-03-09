UTAH (ABC4) – For most drivers, searching for a parking space can be very frustrating. Whether you’re driving in a parking deck or cruising the street – which adds an extra layer of tricky parallel parking – the task comes as an inconvenience to many. A recent survey found how much the average driver in each state would pay to own their perfect parking spot in their closest city.

Not having a designated parking spot can come with several problems like making you late for work or leaving you dripping with sweat as you take the long journey from your car to your job on a hot summer day.

Utahns are willing to skip past the troubles of searching for a parking spot and are willing to pay a whopping $7,316 for the perfect parking spot.

It wasn’t just parking that people are worried about. one in 10 drivers felt that the actual parking laws in their city are too strict and need to be loosened. Some 85% of drivers believe that over-priced parking spots are a sign that residential, or work areas have become too expensive.

Drivers who live in Portland were willing to pay the most buck for a parking spot at $24,122. New Yorkers followed suit with a whopping $15, 322.

Furthermore, 44% of people said they think their local residential and business area should develop more approved, affordable public parking areas. And nearly 3 in 4 (71%) people also think there should be official limits on rental prices that private parking bay owners can lease, in order to prevent exorbitant amounts.

When asked whether they think parking fines are a legitimate attempt to stop people parking illegally, 42%people said they think parking fines are rather a revenue-raising exercise.