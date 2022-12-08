FILE – This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Google Trends, a tool that collects data on the top Google searches over time, recently released the top searches for 2022, and ABC4 has looked up Utah’s most popular searches.

The data revealed Utahns love for roast beef sandwiches and their curiosity about Jeffrey Dahmer.

Utahns top searches across categories include, “Roast beef sandwiches near me,” “Actors in Stranger Things,” “Kendrick Lamar,” and, of course, “Wordle.”

Wordle was the most searched-for term globally, beating major events such as the war in Ukraine or the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the top five searches for Utah googlers across 12 categories, according to Google Trends:

Near me

Roast beef sandwich near me Chicken sandwich near me Maverik near me Gas prices near me UPS Store near me

Actors

Actors in “Stranger Things” Keanu Reeves Timothee Chalamet Leonardo DiCaprio Scarlett Johansson

Movies

Jurassic World / Jurassic Park franchise Avatar Spider-Man: Far From Home The Amazing Spider-Man The Matrix

What is the definition of…

Games

Wordle Google memory game Waffle game Quordle Nerdle

How do you pronounce…

Musicians / Bands

Kendrick Lamar Pink Floyd Tim McGraw Elvis Presley AJR

Questions about people

TV shows

NCIS The 100 Star Wars The Office Avatar: The Last Airbender

Who is…

Utah-related searches

Oktoberfest 2022 Utah Senate race 2022 Concerts in Utah 2022 Utah football schedule 2022 Utah Tech University

Most searched towns/cities in Utah