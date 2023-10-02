SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Over the weekend, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that 20 new temples will be built in the coming years. While locations range around the world, none were planned in the Beehive State.

While there won’t be any new local temples in the foreseeable future aside from the ones currently under construction, how many temples are there in Utah?

According to the Church’s website, there are 28 temples either open, under construction, or under renovation in Utah.

Overall, the Church of Jesus Christ currently has 177 temples in operation, 59 under construction or renovation and 99 in planning and design for a total of 335 temples worldwide. The highest concentration of temples belonging to the faith can, understandably, be found in Utah, which the Library of Congress called the “Mormon Capital.“

While many might think the first Church of Jesus Christ temple is the one found in Salt Lake City on the grounds aptly named Temple Square, they would be mistaken. The Salt Lake Temple was the first to start being built, with its groundbreaking held on Feb. 14, 1853, however, construction would not be completed until 40 years later in April 1893.

In the meantime, the St. George Temple was completed in 1877, followed by the temple in Logan in 1884, then the Manti Temple in 1888. The temples in St. George, Manti and Salt Lake City are all currently undergoing renovations as of October 2023. The Logan Temple completed its most recent renovations in 1979.

According to the list of temples only South Jordan and Provo currently have more than one temple within its city limits. South Jordan has the Oquirrh Mountain Temple and the Jordan River Temple while Provo is home to the Provo Temple and the Provo City Center Temple.

Soon, St. George will join the exclusive list of having more than one temple as the Red Cliffs Temple is currently under construction.