Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department answers the question: How long can the virus live on clothing?

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Utah many are worried about bringing it home with them after spending time in public. The Salt Lake County Health Department says the virus is spread by respiratory droplets from an infected person and studies show those droplets only travel 6-feet. That is why social distancing is so crucial in stopping the spread.

Clothing isn’t considered a significant transmission risk. Refer above video for more details on the virus living on clothing.

Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here

