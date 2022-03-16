ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Are you worried about your power bill rising among already skyrocketing daily essentials?

“Inflation is at a high from many years ago, we haven’t seen this kind of inflation and it’s certainly going to trickle through to our power rates,” says Colin Jack, the Chief Operating Officer for Dixie Power.

Jack says power price increases happen when there are shortages in the western interconnection and, “Due to the premature demolition of power plants, of capacity in the system and they’re being replaced with energy resources, which makes energy very cheap but the demolition of power plants makes capacity very expensive.”

He says customers with Dixie Power will not be affected as greatly as some others, since the company owns their own power plants. But those who rely on hydropower energy from Lake Powell, will see a much larger number on their bill.

“Lake Powell has a generator on it at Glen Canyon and, as the water levels drop, the output on that has diminished and prices on a per unit basis are increasing,” he says.

But there are ways to lower your bill.

Jack says having a high efficient heat pump, making sure your insulation and windows are in good condition, and being mindful of your energy use, are ways to deal with price hikes.