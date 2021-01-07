How does violence on TV affect children?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Most of the nation tuned in to watch the violence unfold at the U.S. Capitol on Wedn, with many watching in their own homes with their young children also watching.

ABC4’s Emily Clark spoke with Dr. Doug Goldsmith, a clinical family psychologist, to discuss how people can talk to their young children about violence they may see on T.V, like that of the violence in the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Over the past 2 days, Dr. Goldsmith says he has been speaking with children who are deeply upset with the violence they have seen on T.V. from the widely televised riots in the nation’s Capitol, many of them fearing that the United States may be heading towards civil war or “feeling like their world is coming apart.”

“We’ve gotta be careful about exposing our children too much,” Dr. Goldsmith said. “Parents can let their children see a little bit of the violence, then they should say, ‘that’s enough,'” Dr. Goldsmith added.

Dr. Goldsmith says it is “very critical” to assure children that the U.S. Government and police departments are taking care of the violent protests, and to let them know they are safe.

Goldsmith acknowledges that protecting our children in the modern era is “extremely complicated,” with social media and modern technology allowing children to immediately see the violence that was on display in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

He also stressed the importance of parents asking what the children are being told about the protests, and correcting any misinformation they may have heard about the violence.

However, Goldsmith says parents should not lie to children about the violent protest that took place in the Capitol, saying that “this is a good opportunity to explain to children that there are winners and losers in America, and we accept what people vote for, and that’s important.”

It is also important for parents to look out for signs of anxiety or fear that may have been caused by the violence they saw on T.V. from Wednesday’s protests.

“Parents need to be monitoring their children’s behavior,” Dr. Goldsmith said. “If they are not able to sleep, if you see changes in behavior, if they’re not eating, that can say that the anxiety has gotten out of control.”

Dr. Goldsmith says that if the violence children saw from the media’s coverage of the protest bothers them for an extended period of time, to talk to a mental health professional and to enroll them into therapy.