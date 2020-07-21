How does Utah safely open schools amid COVID-19 pandemic?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News is shedding light on the complicated process school districts face in determining how to safely reopen schools during the global health pandemic.

It’s been more than four months since most Utah students have seen the inside of a classroom. And since that executive order to close schools, so much remains up in the air, leaving parents and teachers to deal with the uncertainty.

The ABC4 News Special Report, Academics Amid the Pandemic, includes: