MANTI, (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News crew traveled to Sanpete County Monday to visit one of the four original cities in the state: Manti.

The restaurant located at 115 N. Main Street has open nine years. Don and Emily were greeted by good eats from Dirk’s Farmhouse Restaurant.

Owner Dirk Correnti said his mother moved to Manti many years ago and after several visits, he fell in love with the town too.

To see a full menu or to learn more of Dirk’s story, visit http://www.dirksfarmhouse.com.