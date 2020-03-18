How can someone with no symptoms test positive for COVID-19? Utah health officials trying to figure it out

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah health officials are working to figure out how someone who has no symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus can test positive for the virus.

Two notable cases include Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and actor Idris Elba. Both Mitchell and Elba tested positive for COVID-19 but neither had symptoms.

Health officials refer to someone who shows no symptoms of something — in this case, COVID-19 — as “asymptomatic.”

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about COVID-19 because it’s a novel virus. Understanding what it looks like to be infected and be asymptomatic is something we are working with our federal partners to fully understand. What we do know is that you are most effective at spreading the disease if you have symptoms, so, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, that’s when you have the most virus in your body and that’s when you’re most effective at spreading it. So people who are asymptomatic, while they may be able to spread it, it’s not a major driver in the pandemic.”

Due to limited testing kits, Dr. Dunn said their focus is on testing those in high-risk populations who need it most, and not people who are asymptomatic.

“We have limited testing ability nationally and that’s because we have limited supplies to be able to run the tests and we have limited personal protective equipment necessary for our providers to protect them against the virus. And so it is necessary that we focus testing on those who need it most, so, our hospitalized patients and our healthcare workers and patients in long-term care facilities, those are the highest risk populations and we want to ensure we have the capacity to test those populations,” said Dr. Dunn.

According to Coronavirus.Utah.gov, “Anyone who develops a fever and symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from an area with widespread coronavirus illness or had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who recently traveled from an area with widespread coronavirus illness,” should get tested for COVID-19.