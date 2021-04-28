Here’s how to report water wasting

HESPERIA, CA – JULY 28: Sprinklers water the lawns of a new housing development July 28, 2005 in Hesperia, California. California’s demand for water will jump by 40 percent over the next 25 years according to a study released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California. Half of all the water used by inland homeowners, where growth is booming, goes to irrigating yards, compared to one third or less in the cooler coastal regions. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Roy Harward was driving past a South Jordan corporate park near his home Monday when he noticed the sprinkler system was on.

Utah is currently experiencing a severe drought. As such, the Division of Water Resources is asking Utahns in most counties to avoid watering their lawns for the time being to conserve water. The current exceptions are Washington, Kane, and San Juan counties, which are okay to begin watering, according to the division’s Weekly Lawn Watering Guide.

Having reached out to the corporate park in the past about their watering habits, Harward posted a video and pictures of the sprinklers running on the South Jordan Citizens Facebook page.

Harward says he didn’t have any negative intentions in doing so and doesn’t want to shame or draw negative attention to the business. Rather, he wants to spread awareness, he explains.

“How can we get people to be aware of, you don’t need to be watering your lawn in March and April?” he asks. “I haven’t turned my sprinklers on yet, and my grass has been green for months because I fertilize and mow…there is a way to do it different than just throwing a bunch of water at it.”

We’re the fastest growing state by the census, he says.

“We’re growing like a weed,… if we want the good things, we need to conserve a little,” he tells ABC4. “We can all do our part, and we can all do better.”

LAKE POWELL, UT – MARCH 28: A bleached “bathtub ring” is visible on the rocky banks of Lake Powell on March 28, 2015 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to enter Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two biggest reservoirs of the Colorado River Basin. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAKE POWELL, UT – MARCH 29: A boater navigates the waters of Lake Powell on March 29, 2015 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 27: A log deposited when the lake was full are left high above the current water level in Llewellyn Gulch canyon where no trees grow on Lake Powell on March 27, 2007 near Page, Arizona. Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BIG WATER, UT – MARCH 29: A paddleboarder floats by Lone rock on Lake Powell on March 29, 2015 near Big Water, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 27: Lagorge Arch is seen in Davis Gulch canyon at Lake Powell on March 27, 2007 near Page, Arizona.Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 27: The remains of a fish eaten by a river otter lies on a sand bar in Llewellyn Gulch canyon on March 28, 2007 near Page, Arizona. Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Marcie McCartney is the Communications, water efficiency, and education manager at the Utah Division of Water Resources.

“Anybody who does their part conserving water is going to get a little frustrated to see others wasting,” she tells ABC4.

And there is a proper way to report someone for inappropriate water use, as well as recognize those who are doing a good job of conserving, she says.

The Hall of Fame or Shame allows Utahns to report businesses, organizations, and individuals for water wasting.

People can also contact the water agency responsible for water in that area, the site states. These agencies can enforce good water practices. Visit conservewater.utah.gov for a list of local agencies where you can report water use abuse.

But it’s important to keep in mind that there are valid reasons why someone may have their sprinkler system going, such as for repair or fertilization, Kim Wells, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of Water Resources, says.

“We’re not saying watering is always bad,” she says.

When someone submits a complaint, it gets sent to a local water provider, who decides from there how to handle it, she explains.

Currently, the state is recommending that those in most Utah counties wait to water their yards. It’s not a law, Wells says. Only local water providers can put water use restrictions in place. This is because they can make these decisions based on water supply in local areas.

“Some are fine, but some are really hurting,” Wells states. She says this is a time to be intentional and mindful of water use.

According to McCartney, Utah is one of the driest states in the nation and experiencing drought conditions not usual for this early in the year. She says waiting to water extends the state’s water supply and helps plants’ roots to grow deeper and become more resilient.

“Pointing fingers doesn’t save water,” she states. “We all need to be doing our part and doing the right thing.”

Apart from reporting incorrect water use, The Hall of Fame or Shame can be used to highlight good water habits, McCartney says.

People can share ways that they are working to save water, as well as give a shoutout to others. It can be a good way for people to get ideas of how to conserve water, McCartney shares.

For tips on how to conserve water, visit conservewater.utah.gov.