BERKELEY, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) - For the first time this season, the #3 Utah gymnastics team is feeling the sting of defeat.

The 11th-ranked California Golden Bears held off the Red Rocks 197.525-197.275 at Haas Pavilion Saturday, Utah's first conference loss since the 2019 season. The Utes moved to a 7-1 record overall and 3-1 mark in Pac-12 play.

Utah began the dual meet with an excellent opening routine on bars from Amelie Morgan who posted a career-best 9.925. After a fall from Grace McCallum slowed the momentum down, Cristal Isa and Maile O'Keefe limited the damage to the rotation as the duo posted a 9.875 and 9.90, respectively.

Trailing 49.350-49.300, Jillian Hoffman posted a career-high 9.90 to get vault started and continue her excellent run in the leadoff spot. Cammy Hall dded a 9.775 and Lucy Stanhope rolled in a 9.75 before a massive Yurchenko 1.5 flew in from Jaedyn Rucker to bring the rotation a spark. Rucker posted a meet-high 9.975 for the event win, which is her second vault title of the year. Burch followed with a 9.825, while McCallum got back on track with a 9.90 to end the rotation and put Utah at a 49.375 on vault.