SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Scientists at Johnson Space Center in Houston welcomed the sample canister from the OSIRIS-REx yesterday. The canister contains nearly a half-pound of surface rocks and debris from the asteroid Bennu and is the first such sample to be brought back by the United States.

The sample canister was loaded on an early flight and after traveling nearly 4 million miles through space, clocked 1500 more miles on an Airforce C-17 to arrive in Houston. The canister was then transported into the hands of the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) team.

The sample, which had been carefully curated and monitored in a clean room facility at Dugway Proving Ground in west Utah, was pulled from the cargo area still tethered to the panel responsible for keeping the sample in a nitrogen-rich atmosphere. Nitrogen is an inert gas that protects the sample from contamination.

The ARES team will now be responsible for overseeing the opening of the canister and the initial characterization of the sample. They will also be responsible for cataloging the distribution of the sample to different scientific teams that will study the sample.

Sample at Dugway clean room The sample canister arrives in Texas ARES team in Houston

Scientists are hoping in addition to what the sample can tell us about the origin of our solar system it can also help scientists better understand the nature and physical characteristics of potentially hazardous asteroids. Data discovered on the surface properties can aid in developing hazard mitigation strategies for deflecting asteroids that approach Earth in the future.

The coming weeks will be an exciting time for the ARES team in Houston and NASA will be reporting on findings as they become available.