House passes $3 billion bill to fix Utah roads and highways

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney leaves the Utah State Capitol after declaring his candidacy for the U.S. Senate Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

UTAH (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney announced the passage of a $3 billion dollar infrastructure bill to mend and improve Utah roads and highways.

The House passed the bipartisan bill, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was authored by Romney and his colleagues.

Officials say Utah has 2,064 miles of roads in poor condition, leading to increased commute times and costing drivers an average of $709 a year in repairs. The funding will be dispersed over five years throughout various construction improvements, rebuilding, and maintenance of roads and highways.

Other sectors to be improved throughout the state include traffic signals, wildfire mitigation and management efforts, municipal water use, drought-related efforts, natural disaster recovery, Navajo Nation water rights, and more.

“As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Utah is in serious need of additional infrastructure,” says Romney. “This bill would provide Utah the funding to construct new, and rebuild and maintain, its existing roads and highways. It would also help our state mitigate drought conditions, prepare for and respond to wildfires, expand broadband to rural communities, and fulfill critical water needs—which includes funds to bring running water to a substantial part of Utah’s Navajo Nation. I’m proud to have helped negotiate this bill because it gave Utah a seat at the table and benefits Americans across the country.”

