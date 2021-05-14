2nd house fire takes over home in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Friday was a busy day for local fire officials after a second house fire erupted in Bountiful.

At approximately 5 p.m., crews responded to a fire reported by neighbors who saw smoke coming from a home on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South in Bountiful.

Dave Powers, deputy fire chief of South Davis Metro Fire, says the heat was “intense” upon arriving at the scene.

Powers says there were flames in the walls of the home as well as in the attic.

Crews entered the interior of the home and attempted to resolve the fire by executing what’s known as “vertical ventilation,” which Powers describes as the process of cutting a hole in the roof.

However, what Powers says he didn’t realize at the time was that the roof was likely flat when it was first built. This made it difficult for the “vertical ventilation” technique to be successful.

Instead, Powers says his teams had to use the ladder truck to shoot water from the top outside of the home.

“It was a complicated fire,” Powers says. “We had to eventually cut through the top of the roof and try to get in that way.”

The fire was later extinguished, and Powers says no one was injured during the incident. However, he anticipates the home itself will be a total loss.

According to officials, this house fire was unrelated to the fire that took over a different Bountiful home and resulted in one death earlier the same day.

“They’ll definitely be tired,” Powers says of his crew who spent the day tackling both fires. Despite the two incidents happening within the same city, Powers had help from fire crews in Farmington, Kaysville, Salt Lake City, and West Valley to juggle the two house fires.

“The fire service is very tight and we stick together on these types of things, so that’s played out very well for us,” Powers says.

According to Powers, he and his team plan to study both fires and determine a way to improve their rescue efforts in the future.

“Tomorrow we’ll go over both fires and take a look and see what we need to do better and see what we’ve learned from them.”