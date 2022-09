TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Taylorsville Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire sparked around 10:10 a.m. outside of the home before extending into the interior.

Authorities say damages are estimated at around $75,000 and the Red Cross has reached out to the family about sheltering purposes.

Fire officials are currently investigating what led to the house fire and there are no reported injuries at this time.