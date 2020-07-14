House fire occurs near Sundance Resort

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire near Sundance Resort in Provo Canyon Tuesday morning. The firefighters assisted North Fork Fire Rescue to put out the flames.
The fire started in a detached garage that only had a small apartment above it. The firefighters were able to stop the flames before it reached the main residence or any of the surrounding forest.
The fire was caused by a malfunctioning light fixture. No one was injured in the fire.
