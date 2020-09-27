House fire in Ogden causes $50k in damages

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters were called out to an early morning house fire in Ogden on Sunday.

Firefighters with the Ogden Fire Department were called to the home at 7 a.m. after bystanders reported seeing flames coming from the structure.

The occupant and two dogs were already safely outside of the home when crews arrived.

Smoke and flames were coming from the attic upon arrival and firefighters were able to gain control of the flames within 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and damages are estimated at around $50,000.

22 Firefighters from Ogden City and Northview Fire Departments responded with four engines,

one ladder truck, one rescue truck, two ambulances, and the Battalion Chief.