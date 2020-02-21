House committee advances bill that would criminalize school threats

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)—The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee advanced a bill that would criminalize threats either founded to be real or fake to a school.

The bill allows minors to be prosecutors for making real or fake threats to their school and it allows a judge to determine some form of restitution. 

“Hopefully the of the rest of members of the House can see that this is an important bill with unanimous support and hopefully support it and get it through,” Representative Andrew Stoddard said. 

The committee disagreed and removed a portion of the bill that would require all schools to provide restorative justice to minors who make such threats. 

Restorative justice would require schools to take steps to rehabilitate students. 

The bill’s sponsor Representative Andrew Stoddard says even though the bill doesn’t require restorative justice, under recent reforms both the schools and courts have the option to provide students with mental health   

“I’ve been working on this bill for over a year with Canyons District as these threats and hoax threats affect all students,” Representative Stoddard said. “Ultimately, they are losing tons of education time and putting kids in fear. Hopefully this bill will help decrease the threat so kids can go to school and learn”.

Canyon School District supports the bill and pitched the idea to Representative Stoddard, saying hoax threats can sometimes cost upwards of $13,000. 

Next, the bill will go a full House debate and if passed there, it’s on to the Senate. There is no timeline as to when that will happen. 

