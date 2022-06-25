SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Monsoon moisture lingers into our weekend with thunderstorms expected in the southern half of the state Saturday, and more widespread activity Sunday in Eastern And Southern Utah.

Wet weather chances will be highest east of I-15, but we could continue to see isolated thunderstorms through the weekend in the West Desert and can’t rule out a chance along the Wasatch Front. Daytime highs will run above average across the state, with triple digits returning to St. George for the next several days, and the 90s coming back to Salt Lake and parts of Northern Utah.

With deeper moisture holding on in southeastern Utah, heavy rainfall will be a possibility and “possible” is exactly where most of our National Parks fall on the flash flood potential ranking. If you have any hiking or camping plans, be extra aware of the weather, especially if you are visiting slot canyons! By Sunday, the flash flood threat increases with a “probable” risk at Arches, Canyonlands, near Lake Powell, Grand Gulch, Natural Bridges and Capitol Reef. Storms will have the chance to drop heavy rain, bring gusty winds, hail, and an abundance of lightning. It’s incredibly important to stay weather aware this weekend in these popular spots.

While wet weather chances won’t run too high over the weekend for Northern Utah, we have dry weather a little more for the first half of next week with a summer feeling with our temperatures. There’s potential for our fourth triple digit day of the season in Salt Lake, so above average temperatures to start the week, but changes possibly to end it. Models are hinting at deeper moisture arriving to Utah by the middle and end of our next work week, when we could see an uptick in activity.

Bottom line? Heat builds with the chance of storms and potential for flash flooding by Sunday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!