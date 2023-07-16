SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hot and dry conditions have been leading to a range of issues across the state. From roads buckling under high heat to wildfires sparked by vehicles, the impact of these conditions is evident.

Many roads have seen buckling over the last two weeks, including older sections of Highway 89. The cement slabs constituting a portion of the highway are designed to expand and contract with temperature fluctuations.

However, when the temperatures remain excessively high for an extended period, these slabs can buckle, causing potential hazards for drivers.

The threat of wildfires sparked by vehicles is another consequence of the hot and dry conditions. A wildfire along I-70 engulfed nearly 2,000 acres last week in Grand County and is presumed to have been caused by a vehicle crash.

Redwood Road at North Temple Street buckled due to record-breaking heat. (Ethan Lyons, ABC4)

Sergeant Cameron Roden, Public Information Officer at the Utah Highway Patrol, emphasizes the importance of driver awareness. He acknowledges the extreme temperature variations in Utah, necessitating the construction of roads capable of withstanding such conditions. Drivers need to remain vigilant and comprehend the possibility of road buckling incidents occurring.

Older pavements, especially those with clogged expansion joints, are more susceptible to such incidents, according to John Gleason, Spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation.

He likens the road to a breathing entity that requires space for the concrete panels to expand and contract naturally. When this space is restricted, the road can crumble and even act as a ramp, leading to potential accidents.

Gleason said they typically encounter around a dozen or two dozen incidents of road buckling each year, making them difficult to predict accurately.

Sergeant Cameron Roden emphasized the need for attentive driving to spot these hazards in advance. Although road buckling incidents are not frequent, they do occur from time to time, particularly during the warmer months.

Similar to preparing vehicles for winter travel, it is essential to make necessary preparations for hot summer days as well.

Sergeant Cameron Roden advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are ready for the scorching temperatures. This includes having a full tank of gas and checking spare tires for any damage since incidents of road buckling can cause tire-related issues.

The repairs carried out on Highway 89 were completed within approximately four hours before reopening the road to traffic. However, with hot temperatures expected in the upcoming weeks, Gleason warned that more road buckling incidents may occur, necessitating prompt action and efficient repairs.