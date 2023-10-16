SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to Salt Lake at the end of October and would relish the opportunity to have “buns of fun” with Utahns.

The 27-foot-long hot dog will be making stops around the Salt Lake Valley from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, with a special appearance during the Making Strides of Utah Walk at Liberty Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 7:30 a.m. The Wienermobile will be raising money throughout the week for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign.

You can “meat” up with the Wienermobile to try to get your hands on some of the iconic merch including the highly coveted Weiner Whistle at several locations throughout the week:

The Wienermobile drivers report they will be adding more events to their calendar. You can track their progress into the Beehive State on The Wienermobile website.