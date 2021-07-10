Hot and smoky weekend hits beehive state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend! Saturday brings us the coolest day of the weekend, but don’t be fooled, temperatures will run way above average with several triple digit readings on deck for the Wasatch Front, including a possible 100 degrees in Salt Lake City.

After a weak cold front pushed through the region, we will deal with slightly cooler temperatures in Northern Utah but heat gets a firm grip on the Great Basin yet again for Sunday.

A region of high pressure is dominating the West and that means continued above average heat ahead. Extreme heat is expected in St. George today with a high of 115.

The all time hottest temperature ever recorded in St. George is 117, and the city has about a 30 percent chance of hitting that this weekend.

Overall, temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s through Northern, Central and Southern Utah with an excessive heat warning extended for a bulk of the state through Monday night.

The backside of the Wasatch is also currently under a heat advisory as triple digits are expected even in our mountain valleys.

The cold front, while weak and only slightly takes the edge off the heat, brought winds from the north which carried a significant amount of wildfire smoke into the area.

Major wildfires are putting off plenty of smoke in Oregon, California and Idaho and plumes of that smoke moved into Utah Friday. With northerly and westerly winds at play over the weekend, we can expect smoke to linger with visible impacts.

Air quality will also be compromised at times with elevated particulate matter due to smoke through the weekend. Ozone levels will also be something to watch during the heat of the day.

You almost can’t talk smoke without talking fire, and fire concerns persist for portions of Eastern Utah today due to hot, dry and at times, gusty conditions.

A Red Flag warning, indicating high fire danger, is in effect for the San Rafael Swell and Four Corners area. Any fire start would spread rapidly, so be careful!

For heat updates throughout the weekend stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team on air and online. We are There4You! Have a safe weekend!