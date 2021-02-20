Hot air balloons take off in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Hot air balloons prepare themselves to take off into the Kane County sky, Saturday.

On February 20, Kane County is hosting their 8th annual Balloons and Tunes Roundup, with a given green status by the state’s COVID task force.

According to officials, this event is a celebration among the businesses, community, and balloon pilots from around the US of getting back to ‘normal’.

The event is planned to run through Feb. 21.

“Balloons & Tunes Roundup is absolute magic, seeing those giant balloons inflating at the base of the red cliffs,” shares Camille Johnson, Executive Director for Visit Kane County. “Because all activities and events are outside with plenty of space for distancing, this will be a fun and safe event for everyone.”



Balloon launches will take place at the former Coral Cliffs Golf Course in Kanab each morning starting at 7:30 a.m. (weather permitting).

“In the afternoon, visitors can join the fun on Kanab’s Main Street with a vendor fair, live music, and a variety of local food,” officials say.

On Saturday, the night of Feb. 20, 37 more balloons will also participate in the popular glow event. Officials say each of the pilots will ignite their burners causing the balloons to glow like a light bulb. A Chinese lantern release will follow after the balloon glow.

Balloon glow will take place on Main Street at 7:00 p.m.

If guests aren’t able to attend the balloon launches or planned events, officials say Kane County still offers a wide range of activities including an array of red rock trails, slot canyons, and hikes, access to the greatest concentration of natural wonders including Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Grand Canyon national parks, Lake Powell, five national monuments and two state parks.

For information on the Balloons & Tunes Roundup, lodging, dining, and activity options in Kane County visit https://visitsouthernutah.com/balloons-and-tunes-roundup/