SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On a day that was created to celebrate the existence, resilience, and accomplishments of transgender people everywhere, U of U students instead found themselves writing an open letter to their community after a pride week block was vandalized.

As part of Pride Week at the U, the “Block U” at the center of campus was wrapped in the Progress Pride Flag — a tradition that began last year with the goal of raising the visibility of Pride Week as a campus-wide celebration of LGBTQIA+.

According to the U, the block U that contained the pride flag — which also included black and brown stripes to represent queer and trans people of color — had two pieces of duct tape on it with the words “F*** Transectionalism” and “Don’t listen to the CCP propaganda.”

The term “CCP” is likely a reference to the Chinese Communist Party and the term “transectionalism” refers to the idea that individuals have multiple pieces about our identity that intersect and inform how they experience the world and how they are treated within it, a press release from the school states.

Security officers discovered the vandalism on the morning of March 31 — the International Day of Transgender Visibility.

Officials say there was no permanent damage to the block U or the pride wrap and the University Police officers were able to remove the duct tape immediately.

The U says that although the messages that were posted are not entirely clear, it appears that the incident was a “targeted piece of vandalism/defacement directed at LGBTQIA+ communities.”

There were also no surveillance cameras directed toward the U block at the time of the incident and officials say “identifying suspect at this time is unlikely.”

The incident has since been reported to the Racist and Bias Incident Response Team and University Police.

On March 22, the U celebrated the Day of Collective Action where the school dedicated time for reflection and action toward ensuring the U is a truly inclusive community. The college created over 20 events so that community and leaders could address several of the issues facing the campus.