Hospitals see increase in severe non-COVID illnesses

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Hospitals in Logan are seeing an increase in serious illnesses that are not related to COVID-19. This as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Healthcare officials explain what may be the cause.

“We will take care of you, absolutely, and we want to take care of you,” said Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital Medical Director Dr. Taki May.

We would really rather see people sooner than later,” stated Cache Valley Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Jami Cottle.

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital and Cache Valley Hospital leaders are reminding the public to seek appropriate medical care.

Dr. May explained ILRH is currenlty seeing “high volumes of both COVID patients and non-COVID patients.” Cottle said her hosital has similar conditions.

COVID-19 caused ILRH to reach capacity on Tuesday. As COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise, both hospitals are seeing something similar with non-COVID illnesses.

“It seems to me when I work on the floors that the patients we’re seeing are sicker than they were maybe a year or two ago,” Dr. Taki May told ABC4.

“We’re seeing an increase in acutely ill patients, so these are patients that end up in our ICUs,” Jami Cottle explained.

Why are many non-COVID patients so sick? Both hospitals have an idea. “People, I think, because they hear the hospital system is so overwhelmed, they don’t want to be a burden,” stated Cottle. “The thought is, ‘I’m okay, I’ll be fine.’”

Dr. May said: “I think some of this may be related to care that was delayed during the pandemic’s first waves where we know people weren’t getting their cancer screening, they weren’t going to their doctor for their routine checkups, so chronic conditions may have destabilized in that time.”

As COVID cases rise, both hospitals are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks in public and get tested when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. According to the health officials, this helps reduce the risk of a person being admitted to the ICU should they get COVID-19.

Jami Cottle told ABC4 they’re also reminding the public “to follow up with your primary-care physicians for routine visits, making sure you’re staying on top of your health.“

Both hospitals are also seeing COVID-19 patients with more serious complications. Officials told ABC4 if you think you have COVID-19, you should self-isolate, get tested and then set up an appointment with a doctor. Don’t wait for your symptoms to become debilitating before seeking medical attention.