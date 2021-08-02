Hospital patient arrested after allegedly assaulting nurse in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A patient at an Ogden hospital has been arrested after police say he assaulted a nurse.

The alleged assault happened on Saturday at McKay Dee Hospital around 1:30 p.m.

According to arresting documents, officers received reports that 21-year-old Ryan Deon Richardson had “groped several female nurses, assaulted security, and assaulted male nurses,” while in the hospital for five days.

On Saturday, police said Richardson charged at a female nurse when a male nurse had to stop him.

Richardson then reportedly struggled and tried to “trip the male nurse, by kicking his leg and pushing him,” before tackling the nurse into a wall.

A security staff member was able to place Richardson in handcuffs with the assistance of another nurse, arresting documents show.

He was then arrested for assault of a health care provider.

