‘Horrifying’: People react to Skyridge High School bullying incident video posted online

LEHI (ABC4 News) – Parents and students are reacting to a video that appears to show a vicious assault of a student at Skyridge High School.

The 36-second clip posted on Instagram by someone who is apparently a Skyridge football player shows a young man confronting a fellow student on campus on October 23rd. We’ve blurred their faces because they’re all juveniles. During their conversation, a third person sucker punches the victim from behind, breaking his glasses. The first man then punches him in the face as he stumbles backward.

Even after the victim apologizes, the first student hits him again.

Commenters on Facebook called the behavior “sickening” and “disgusting”. One woman commenting “They were disciplined with 1-day suspension. Is that really enough? No its not!! How is anyone ok with this?” and another stating “Back when I was in high school that would have gotten you kicked out!”

On Friday ABC4 News showed the clip to Skyridge Junior Hannah Monson.

“It just makes me feel gross that somebody would post that online like as a joke,” Monson said. “It’s just so sad.”

ABC4 also showed the video to her boyfriend’s mother, Sandee Smith.

“Why on earth?” she said before gasping sharply. “Oh that just makes me just sick to my stomach…It’s just horrifying. There’s just no excuse for it. I can’t imagine that kids would treat one another that way. So I feel sick about it.”

The Alpine School District did not return phone messages left Friday.

The Lehi Police Department said they took action and this is a “closed case”. ABC4 news requested a copy of the police report but we have not received it as of Friday evening.