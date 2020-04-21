‘Horrific crime’: West Jordan police search for suspect in double homicide of young parents

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Police say the suspect in Saturday morning’s double-homicide of young parents Tony & Katherine Butterfield was an intruder but not a stranger.

WJPD Sergeant J.C. Holt said officers are actively searching for 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson, a man of Pacific Islander ethnicity listed at 5’10” and 270 lbs.

They say he’s driving a 2008 Dark Grey Toyota Corolla, with black wheels and Utah license plate V464MW. Hot is calling the murders a “home invasion” with “forced entry” into the Butterfields’ house.

“Mr. Johnson was known to the Butterfields,” Sgt. Holt said Monday. “This was not a random act. We do believe this was a targeted act of violence and an isolated act. He did know them. We are investigating and working on the motivations for why he might have done this horrific crime.”

Responding officers found 31-year-old Tony in the backyard and 30-year-old Katherine inside the home where their three children, ages 4 years to 6 months old, were asleep upstairs.

Sgt. Holt says Johnson was injured in the encounter.

“We also believe that Mr. Johnson has some injuries as a result of this incident,” Sgt. Holt said. “We do believe that there was an altercation between the Butterfields and Mr. Johnson during the invasion, during the home invasion. Those injuries we believe are consistent with a knife so we believe that he was either stabbed or cut with that knife and we also believe those injuries are likely on his appendages so his arms or his legs.”

If you’ve seen Johnson or know where he is, call West Jordan Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Sgt. Holt says the Butterfields’ three children are now in the care of relatives.

