UTAH (ABC4) – Hope4Utah is partnering with Hope Squad to host four conferences over the next two weeks for several hundred kids. The organizations’ mission is to train students about self-care, boundaries, and mental health topics.

The specified conferences will be held at the dates and times listed below. Dr. Greg Hudnall will be the keynote speaker at Ben Lomond High on March 16, while Ruth Stanton McAtee, Hope Squad’s National Council Advisor, will be the keynote speaker at Mt View High on March 17.

Along with Hudnall and McAtee, there will be many other presenters at the events, including members of the Hope Squad National council. Activities will be guided to train the youth attendees on the prior topics mentioned so to help them conform to their role as the school’s eyes and ears in providing peer-to-peer suicide prevention awareness support.

Junior High and High School Hope Squad conferences:

March 16 – Ben Lomond High, Ogden, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 17 – Mt View High, Orem, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Elementary School Junior Hope Squad conferences:

March 24 – Scera Theater, Orem, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 25 – Roy High School, Roy, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.