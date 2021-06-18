Hook, line, and sinker: Best places to fish in Utah

This May 6, 2020, photo, shows a wild brown trout taken on a dry fly from a Catskills river outside Roscoe, N.Y. Fishing shops in Roscoe that should be overflowing with anglers are empty, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rob Jagodzinski)

(ABC4) – Summer and fishing go hand in hand, and with Friday being National Go Fishing Day, it’s a great opportunity for fishermen to start the weekend early.

Utah offers many fishing opportunities for anyone who has a rod and a reel, whether anglers like to fish in a high alpine lake, a community pond, or on one of Utah’s blue-ribbon rivers that flow from the mountains into major cities.

Logan, Weber, and Provo Rivers

The rivers offer trout fisherman excellent opportunities to try their luck at brown and rainbow trout. Many anglers fly fish in the rivers, but traditional spinning reels do well.

The rivers are divided into lower, middle and upper giving fisherman different landscapes and accessibility.

Mirror Lake Highway

Mirror Lake Highway is less than two hours from Salt Lake City, stretching 45 miles to the Wyoming/Utah border.

Fishing along Mirror Lake Highway will give you a plethora of opportunities and beautiful scenery. Brook, cutthroat, rainbow, and tiger trout are found in the hundreds of fishing access points around the Uinta Mountains.

Strawberry Reservoir

Strawberry Reservoir is Utah’s top trout fishery. The reservoir is known for producing Utah’s largest cutthroat and rainbow trout, as well as being the best Kokanee fishery in the state.

The reservoir is one of Utah’s largest and the steep cliffs lined with pine trees make it one of Utah’s prime day getaways.

Pineview Reservoir

Pineview is just a half-hour from Ogden and is one of Utah’s warm-water fisheries. Anglers can find bass, crappie, and perch. Pineview is home to the fish of 10,000 casts, but when anglers hook up with one it is a battle all the way to the net.

Willard Bay

Willard Bay is another warm water fishery that is great by boat or on shore. Anglers can find great tasting species like wiper and walleye. Willard Bay can get exceptionally busy on the weekends with boaters.

Community Ponds

With most ponds just 20 to 30 minutes away from your home, the community ponds offer great opportunities to catch fish at the convenience of sitting on your lawn chair. The ponds are stocked monthly and can be found here.

For more information about Utah’s fisheries and fishing reports visit the DNR.