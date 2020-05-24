Honoring Utahns lost to COVID-19, Gov. Herbert orders flags at half-staff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- In the United States more than 96,000 people have died from COVID-19 related complications. Nearly 100 of those people were Utahns.

Sunday, May 24th, flags in Utah will be lowered to half-staff, specifically to honor the victims of the pandemic.

Governor Herbert joined President Trumps proclamation to have the flags lowered.

“We join with the entire country in paying our respects to those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic. As we fight this virus together, let us remember those who have passed, those who are struggling with the disease, and the healthcare heroes who make daily sacrifices to provide the best treatment to those who are suffering.”

The flags will be lowered on all state facilities and public grounds, but businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate as well.

The flags will continue to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Memorial Day, in honor of those who died while serving the country.

LATEST POSTS: