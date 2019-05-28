Newsfore Opt-In Form

Honorary pride flag raising kicks off ‘Pride Week’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City event that grows bigger and brighter every year is only a few days away. The empowering Utah Pride Festival and Parade honoring our LGBTQ+ community members kicked off Tuesday with the raising of the pride flag.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, staff from the Utah Pride Center, and volunteers from the Utah Pride Festival gathered at the Salt Lake City and County Building Tuesday for the annual pride flag raising and Pride Week proclamation.

The pride flag is a symbol of love and inclusiveness.

Utah Pride Festival events are happening all week in preparation for Saturday and Sunday’s festival and parade.

Interfaith services, kick-off parties, conferences and program details leading up to the weekend can be seen here.

The parade is expected to bring thousands to the streets of Salt Lake City to celebrate Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.

This year, the Utah Pride Center is honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City with a theme of “Exist. Resist. Persist.”

The Pride Parade will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. to noon. The parade route will begin at 200 South West temple and end at 400 East.

