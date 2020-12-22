Homicide suspect, registered sex offender from Montana arrested in Iron County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) –A man wanted for homicide in Montana was arrested by a state trooper in Utah Tuesday.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Trooper Brian Bairett was sitting at milepost 65 on northbound I-5 when a call for a reckless driver came out over his radio.

Multiple people had called Cedar City Dispatch Center reporting a vehicle tailgating, speeding and driving aggressively, DPS said.

Bairett was able to catch up to the vehicle at milepost 71 and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped, but then sped off further down I-15.



Bairrett eventually pulled the suspect over and asked for his ID card. The suspect, identified as Troy Allen Mullin, had a warrent out for his arrest for a murder committed in Helena, Montana.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Mullin also had prior convictions for criminal endangerment, intimidation, burglary, escape, and sexual intercourse without consent, in which the two victims were females under the age of 16.

Trooper Bairrett also found several empty beer cans, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in Mullin’s car.