4 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four people were shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting in Grantsville Friday night.

Grantsville police said they have a suspect in custody.

Police said they got the call of the shooting around 7 p.m.

Multiple agencies including Utah Highway Patrol and Tooele County Sheriff’s Office joined Grantsville police at the scene on Eastmoor Drive.

“I don’t know if it was a call from outside the house. I just know officers arrived, they did clear the residence and were able to locate the four deceased,” said Corporal Rhonda Fields with Grantsville Police Department.

Four people were found dead in the home, and another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they will be on the scene through the early morning hours to continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

