SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4/NEXSTAR) – Most of us know we can’t afford a home in Beverly Hills or Cape Cod, but it’s not just wealthy enclaves where the prospect of owning a home has grown out of reach.

As home prices have skyrocketed over the past few years, locals – who haven’t seen their wages skyrocket to match – are finding it harder and harder to enter the housing market.

Personal finance site MoneyGeek analyzed the rising cost of real estate in metro areas around the country and compared home appreciation between 2021 and 2023 to changes in income during the same time period. They compiled a list of 57 counties where homeownership has recently become unaffordable for the typical family and has populations over 250,000 and growing.

In Utah, it may come as no surprise to find Salt Lake County and Utah County are on the list. According to MoneyGeek’s data, prices for homes have grown over 43% over the last two years. In Utah County, they’ve grown even more – by nearly 50%. The median home prices in both counties have grown to $588,713 and $609,398, respectively.

In their “New Utah” report, researchers with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute said historically, Utah home prices have stayed roughly on track with the national average. Recently, however, home prices in the Beehive State have begun to “far exceed” national home prices.

“If existing trends continue, high costs will price our children and grandchildren out of home ownership,” The report’s authors, Phil Dean, Natalie Gochnour and Jennifer Robinson wrote. “This trend portends far-reaching societal impacts that threaten to hollow out Utah’s middle class over time.”

Those impacts, researchers say, include a greater dependency on the government and a struggle to fill middle-class jobs such as nurses, police officers, firefighters, teachers and truck drivers.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox in his proposed 2024 budget recognized a need to focus on Utah’s housing crisis. The budget recommended $150 million to rethink the way housing is delivered for the next generation, including building $35,000 new starter homes by 2028. His office would also create a new Housing Innovation Advisor that would work with local governments, builders, and state agencies to address Utah’s housing supply and affordability.

See the full list of 57 counties where the cost of owning a home has grown “unaffordable” below:

RankCountyMetro areaMedian household incomeMedian home priceHome price growth in last 2 years
1Placer County, CASacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA$105,445$740,06825.9%
2Norfolk County, MABoston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH$115,969$740,96734.0%
3Washoe County, NVReno, NV$80,125$568,84733.9%
4San Joaquin County, CAStockton-Lodi, CA$86,056$553,13329.7%
5Clackamas County, ORPortland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA$97,419$639,34933.4%
6Solano County, CAVallejo-Fairfield, CA$92,959$633,44227.6%
7Lane County, OREugene, OR$64,069$461,42140.5%
8Contra Costa County, CASan Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA$120,061$875,18340.7%
9Washington County, ORPortland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA$98,906$598,21325.8%
10Essex County, MABoston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH$92,413$650,95930.2%
11Sacramento County, CASacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA$84,211$550,42228.3%
12Larimer County, COFort Collins, CO$88,403$639,70944.0%
13Denver County, CODenver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO$88,213$681,24341.1%
14Marion County, ORSalem, OR$71,022$439,91937.6%
15Ada County, IDBoise City, ID$87,774$572,81242.1%
16Essex County, NJNew York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA$74,994$543,64829.2%
17Travis County, TXAustin-Round Rock, TX$95,259$609,62549.9%
18Riverside County, CARiverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA$86,748$609,29942.8%
19Merced County, CAMerced, CA$66,164$430,76638.2%
20Plymouth County, MABoston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH$103,173$578,53535.9%
21Fresno County, CAFresno, CA$69,571$424,91534.2%
22Snohomish County, WASeattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA$101,532$759,09047.9%
23Worcester County, MAWorcester, MA-CT$86,258$464,54136.7%
24Kitsap County, WABremerton-Silverdale, WA$94,775$565,13433.4%
25Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake City, UT$91,924$588,71343.8%
26Spokane County, WASpokane-Spokane Valley, WA$69,070$470,27956.1%
27Arapahoe County, CODenver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO$93,784$605,75936.8%
28Dane County, WIMadison, WI$84,831$432,64338.7%
29Clark County, NVLas Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV$70,797$479,98841.8%
30Charleston County, SCCharleston-North Charleston, SC$80,401$557,57951.0%
31Utah County, UTProvo-Orem, UT$95,338$609,39849.8%
32Clark County, WAPortland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA$91,248$543,16535.0%
33Thurston County, WAOlympia-Tumwater, WA$88,853$533,15241.2%
34Fulton County, GAAtlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA$90,346$538,76538.3%
35Collier County, FLNaples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL$80,815$657,62363.8%
36Pierce County, WASeattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA$93,420$575,63946.4%
37Davidson County, TNNashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN$72,473$489,82954.7%
38El Paso County, COColorado Springs, CO$82,389$501,12838.1%
39Broward County, FLMiami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL$70,978$500,48052.9%
40Cumberland County, MEPortland-South Portland, ME$89,345$526,85257.7%
41Williamson County, TNNashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN$129,275$862,33361.9%
42Buncombe County, NCAsheville, NC$68,019$464,93556.0%
43Palm Beach County, FLMiami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL$76,592$524,91854.7%
44Alachua County, FLGainesville, FL$58,354$338,83442.8%
45Williamson County, TXAustin-Round Rock, TX$101,323$520,95354.6%
46Hays County, TXAustin-Round Rock, TX$88,617$464,99154.3%
47Manatee County, FLNorth Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL$72,108$476,59258.4%
48Canyon County, IDBoise City, ID$70,818$439,22660.3%
49St. Lucie County, FLPort St. Lucie, FL$62,705$397,52259.2%
50Orange County, FLOrlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL$72,324$445,50354.5%
51Maricopa County, AZPhoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ$83,747$516,44253.5%
52Sarasota County, FLNorth Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL$78,341$508,65867.1%
53Mecklenburg County, NCCharlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC$80,365$471,82358.6%
54Osceola County, FLOrlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL$63,271$396,31158.3%
55Lee County, FLCape Coral-Fort Myers, FL$71,072$440,05664.0%
56Durham County, NCDurham-Chapel Hill, NC$80,089$452,38171.4%
57Hillsborough County, FLTampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL$74,308$436,72360.3%

See more data on each of the 57 counties from MoneyGeek here.

One thing that’s made homeownership unrealistic for many the past two years nationwide has been climbing interest rates. However, housing economists expect that the average rate on a 30-year mortgage will decline this year. Don’t expect anything drastic — forecasts generally see it moving no lower than 6%.

Despite mostly falling since October 2023, the average rate on a 30-year home loan remains sharply higher than just two years ago, when it was 3.22%. That large gap between rates now and then has helped limit the number of previously occupied homes on the market by discouraging homeowners who locked in rock-bottom rates from selling.

“While lower mortgage rates are welcome news, potential homebuyers are still dealing with the dual challenges of low inventory and high home prices that continue to rise,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.