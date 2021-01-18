Homeowner rescued as crews work to extinguish house fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A homeowner was rescued from his home after being trapped during a house fire on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire and were told there was smoke coming from the home near 300 East and 700 North.
When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the front of the home. Fire officials say as crews set up to fight the fire, the wife of the homeowner said her husband was trapped inside.
Search crews split up andwere able to successfully find the husband upstairs. He was transported to Mountain West Medical Center where he was then flown to the University of Utah burn center.
Fire officials are unsure of the homeowners condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no estimated amount of damage yet.
Fire crews say that although there wasn’t a lot of fire damage in the home, there was smoke damage through the main level and upstairs.
