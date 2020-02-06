Homeowner blames heat lamp for Ogden house fire

Courtesy: Ogden Fire Dept.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- An Ogden was damaged and a homeowner said a heat lamp is to blame.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. at 957 Binford Street in Ogden.

When firefighters arrived they said there was smoke and flames pouring from the home. A pet was stuck inside, but crews were able to rescue it.

Investigators are looking into the exact cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at around $5,000.

