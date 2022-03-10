WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A homeless man and woman were found after being dumped into a garbage truck on Thursday.

West Valley City Police say the incident happened outside of a Petco store located at The Valley Fair Mall around 5:35 a.m.

Police say the homeless couple was sleeping inside the dumpster when they were lifted up and dumped into a garbage truck.

The couple was located near the bottom of the compartment during the incident.

The man sustained a broken arm and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center for injury treatment. The woman was not injured during the ordeal.

Police believe the couple was seeking warmth when they chose to take shelter inside the dumpster.