SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Valley Behavioral Health and Salt Lake City’s Housing Stability Division teamed up today, Nov. 17, to host a Homeless Resource Fair at Liberty Square. Event organizers worked together to provide essential services and support to individuals experiencing homelessness in the community.

With winter months coming up helping our homeless community members is a high priority. A June report from the Utah Office of Homeless Services revealed a 3.7% increase in the homeless population from last year – 3,556 in 2022 to 3,687 this year.

“As we enter the winter months, it is vital we increase our support to unsheltered Utahns,” said Russell Opatz, VP of Housing and Support Services. “The resource fair today was a wild success, offering a safe and welcoming environment for those in need.”

Mental health professionals from Valley Behavioral were on hand to help connect individuals with services available to those experiencing homelessness. Those attending also received resource bags containing essential items such as hygiene kits, food and water, warm weather clothing (gloves, hat, scarf, socks), and hand-made fleece tie blankets. Care Cuts offered free haircuts, and all received a complimentary lunch.

“We are grateful for this collaborative effort between Valley Behavioral Health and Salt Lake City’s Housing Stability Division,” said Jared Sanford, President and CEO. “By joining forces, we were able to provide even more much-needed support to the increasing number of those facing housing instability.”

For more information on Valley Behavioral Health homeless services visit their website.