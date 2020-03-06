Homeless resource centers face $3.5M shortfall

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Three new homeless resource centers in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake need $3.5 million to keep operating.

The Gail Miller Resource Center, the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center and the resource center located in South Salt Lake are operated by Shelter The Homeless.

By email, Preston Cochrane, the executive director said, “Moving from the old model of having only one main community shelter that serves everyone needing emergency shelter with minimal case management and supportive services to a network of multiple resource centers that serves specific populations is a more expensive model.”

The Road Home Shelter closed in November. The three resource centers replaced it. Cochrane explained, “each resource center provides a wide range of services and resources including private security, case management, housing navigation, job training, employment services, life skills, meals, medical care, personal storage and connections to other community resources.

The shortfall is for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. According to Cochrane, the shortfall represents the total funding needed across to provide all of the services within the scope of the Resource Center model.

ABC4 has asked how Shelter The Homeless plans to make up the shortfall. We’re still waiting to hear back.

