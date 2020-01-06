Homeless Protests Lead to 16 Arrests, why police moved in

Things became heated between homeless advocates and Salt Lake City police. This after over a dozen people were arrested overnight at an “occupy-type” protest at Washington Square in Salt Lake City.

The Group who call themselves “Take Shelter Coalition” have been camping out since Friday night protesting the way the homeless are being treated.

The coalition was not moving from Washington square and several homeless were continuing to camp out next to the library, bordering Salt Lake Police.

Last night police appeared with riot gear hoping to keep the peace. But ended up arresting 16 mainly for violating curfew.

Members of the take shelter coalition were obviously upset with the police presence and could be heard shouting at police.

But as far as ABC4 News understands there were no actual clashes between police and protesters.

Body cam video from Salt Lake City Police earlier this week showed where there have been efforts to keep the peace. Two people were seen arrested that day, along with one activist.

Members of the coalition were present and critical of police. Authorities told them those arrested had outstanding warrants.

The Salt Lake Police chief defended the department’s actions at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The Chief said many of those who have been identified during the protest are the same who protested another movement recently. The protestors stormed a building upset with the controversial InPort Authority.

According to the Police Chief during last night’s protest, they checked with nearby shelters for occupancy. The chief said there were 70 beds available. People were told that last night, but many of the homeless still refused to go to the shelters.

ABC4 News is hoping to talk with some of the homeless who may be camping to find out why they did not go to shelter.

