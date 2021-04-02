Homeless man arrested for attempted rape in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A homeless man is in custody after reportedly attempting to rape a woman in Salt Lake City.

Officers say they were called to a sexual assault at a residence near 600 West 200 South. A woman called 911 saying a man had just tried to rape her.

The victim gave a description of the suspect which allowed officers to find and arrest George Patrick Holland.

According to a probable cause statement, the woman told police that she was walking her dog on the walking trail when she took him off the trail to the river to get a drink.

Before she took her dog down she saw Holland crossing the river from the other side to her side.

When she didn’t see him anymore, she then decided to take her dog down.

The victim told police that she had never seen Holland before or knew who he was. After getting down to the river, documents state that she turned around and saw Holland was walking towards her.

Holland asked if he could pet her dog. At this point the woman said she had a weird feeling and told him that was not a good idea.

The woman recounted to officials that as she pulled the leash back towards her, Holland stepped in front of her and told her to “get on your f*****g knees”. Holland then stated “I’m going to knock you the f*** out get on your f***** knees”.

At some point during the altercation, Holland reportedly stated there were “other rapists here with him” and that he was going to rape her.

Holland is then said to have tried to reach out and touch the woman, but she told him that if he touched her, her dog would bite him, according to a probable cause statement.

This gave her enough time to run up the hill back on the walking trail. Officials say the woman ran into a group of people walking and she began crying and told them she almost got rapped.

When officers arrived on scene, Holland reportedly kept saying he did not know why he was being arrested. He also told officers that he relapsed on meth that day and was high, according to arresting documents.

Holland also told officers at one point he came into contact with the woman and she reached out and touched his chest.

When Holland was told he was being held for investigations he then told police, “I know what this about. I did not rape that girl.”

When asked how he knew it was about rape? He told police, “because that is what girls do” and stated again that he did not rape her.

He then stated he wanted an attorney.

Holland was arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail for attempted rape and threat of violence.

According to arresting documents, Holland has a long criminal history including, sexual subduction and assault with a weapon. It was also discovered that Holland is homeless.