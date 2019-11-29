Homeless community claims resource centers are at capacity and they have to sleep out in the cold

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some of Salt Lake City’s homeless claim the new Homeless Resource Centers are at capacity and they are being “targeted” by police for sleeping on the streets.

“They don’t have enough beds at the shelters,” said one homeless woman who did not want to be identified.

The issue of enough bed space at the new resource centers has been a topic of discussion since The Road Home Shelter closed its doors last week.

“There hasn’t been room. I’ve been trying to get into one of the shelters.”

The woman told ABC4 News she has no other choice but to sleep in a tent on different sidewalks downtown because the centers are at capacity.

“I’m not out here by choice. I hate being out here. I’m freezing to death and dying, literally.”

She says the overflow shelter is out of space and the warming center is only a temporary fix.

“You can’t sleep. You have to be sitting up.”

To free up space, officials are issuing vouchers for motels.

“You have to have been in the shelter at least 30 days to even qualify for one of those.”

The woman also says the homeless community is being targeted and harassed by Salt Lake City police.

“Every night about 4:00 a.m. they come wake me up. They ask, do you want to go to jail? Yes! Take me to jail, get me the f*** out of this. Get me inside. Get me where I can be warm.”

We reached out to Salt Lake City PD and officials with the Homeless Resource Centers for comment. They didn’t get back to us with our request.

