SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for a new job, Home Depot is hiring thousands for the upcoming busy season.

The Home Depot is hiring over 2,140 part-time and full-time positions in Salt Lake City.

Jobs cover a variety of opportunities including customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.

The company is operating an accelerated hiring process and says some applicants could receive an offer within one day of applying.

Employees will receive benefits such as healthcare, tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, backup dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more.

The company offers “upskill programs” honing skills such as software development, cyber security, data science, marketing, supply chain and finance.

“Approximately 90% of Home Depot’s store leaders who began their career as hourly associates,” says the company.

To see a list of new job openings and to apply to a store near you, click here.