SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – HomeAid Utah a local non-profit is sponsoring the final day of their diaper drive to benefit the Utah Diaper Bank, on August 25 at America First Field in Sandy. Diapers can be dropped off from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the ZAGG executive lot, on the east side of the stadium.

HomeAid started the diaper drive in early June and is hoping to collect 750,000 diapers. So far they estimate they have collected over 130,000 diapers for this year’s drive.

The final day of the drive will culminate with the excitement of a diaper house-building competition. Ten local companies will compete to construct the best home made entirely out of diapers. There will also be other activities including a high-fitness class with Kandas Woolford Fitness, a DJ, food trucks, and an appearance by the RSL mascot Leo.

The house-building competition begins at 7:30 a.m. Builders will show up with the sunrise to unload pallets of diapers. Each house must be made up of 80% packaged diapers and each company will donate between 100 – 400 boxes of diapers. HomeAid estimates the donation from the participating companies alone will be approximately $10,000 worth of diapers.

The diaper drive benefits families experiencing homelessness or other crises. Reportedly one in three mothers struggle to afford diapers. Diapers are an often-overlooked necessity not covered by government programs. Programs such as food stamps and WIC are considered nutrition programs and do not cover diapers. This is why HomeAid Utah partners with The Diaper Bank to ensure that diapers are distributed to our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.

HomeAid Utah is a 501(c)3 organization that partners with the homebuilding industry to create and renovate facilities for homeless service providers across the State. Their mission focuses on addressing homelessness through construction, community engagement, and education. They are part of a national network of 19 affiliates dedicated to eliminating homelessness.

Local companies generously donating to the house-building competition, this year, are DAI Utah/Candlelight Homes, Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, Utah’s Professional Women in Building, Carpet Diem / Cadence Homes, Hamlet Homes, Lennar Utah, Visionary Homes, AMH, and Steel Biltt, Realty Path, and Salt Lake Home Builders Association.