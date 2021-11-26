Home total loss after Enoch fire

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – A grandmother and her grandson lost their home in a Wednesday night fire in Enoch.

Cedar City Fire tells Cedar City News the fire was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the night before Thanksgiving. The house has been declared a total loss.

While the fire remains under investigation, authorities say it started in the garage before spreading through the attic of the home.

In the slideshow below, photos shared with ABC4 show the overwhelming size of the blaze.

Crews battle a fire at an Enoch home on Wednesday, November 24. (Ashton Heit)

Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to the blaze but no injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family.