Home invasion in Salt Lake City leaves one shot, suspects at-large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating what is believed to be a home invasion that left one man shot in Rose Park.

Police say three men broke down an apartment door around 4:30 a.m. before shooting a man in the leg. According to police, there were multiple occupants in the apartment and the suspects were apparently looking for someone.

Authorities are searching near 750 on 900 west for the three suspects.

According to Salt Lake Police, the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be released soon.

Police say the suspects are believed to be wearing jeans and hoodies.

Details are limited and ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.