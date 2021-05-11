Holladay drowning sparks reminders from safety experts

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) On Tuesday, police identified the man who drowned in a private pond in Holladay as 35-year-old Melvin Castro of Kearns.

Police say Castro and a fellow construction worker were trying to kayak on the private pond behind the home they were working on when the kayak flipped over and did not resurface.

“That very cold water will take your breath away,” Sgt. Melody Cutler says.

Police say the men had permission to be on the pond, but both could not swim and were not wearing life jackets.

“He did not have the swimming ability, combined with the frigid temperatures,” Sgt. Cutler explains.

This tragedy is prompting a reminder from Danny Green, owner of Green Adventure Sport Rentals.

“Remember that the water is cold right now. We have a lot of spring runoff, you do not want to find yourself in a situation where you are unprepared and in the water,” Green says.

He says that, although the weather is warming, spring is too early to take to the waters. Green also drives home the importance of being prepared.

“The most important thing is to wear your life jacket. It’s also a good idea to bring a whistle just in case you get in trouble,” Green says.

Green’s heart breaks for Castro’s family and hopes to help prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

