HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – On March 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. the cities of Holladay and Millcreek are coming together to host a community rally in support of Ukrainian families in crisis at Holladay City Park located at 4580 South 2300 East, Holladay.

The upcoming rally will feature donation opportunities which can also be made online, live music by Salt Lake City’s very own Winterwood, speeches by community leaders, and offerings like support ribbons that can be used to decorate homes as a display of support to the Ukrainian people.

“The people of Ukraine need our support, and there are many people in Holladay and Millcreek that have a desire to lend a helping hand,” said Mayor Rob Dahle of Holladay. “Our hope is to bridge this gap by bringing the community together, providing a way for people to directly provide assistance, and sending a message of encouragement and love to the families that are facing unimaginable circumstances.”

The cities have partnered with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to host the event. The IRC is a nonprofit organization with a mission of helping people affected by humanitarian crises. Officials from the IRC have been working on the ground in Poland aiding Ukrainian refugees that have fled their homes.

“We are grateful to have the International Rescue Committee join us at this event. We appreciate the valuable programs and aid they bring to our community and consider them to be a trusted partner to provide support directly to the Ukrainian people. It’s important for us to pay it forward and be there for the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour of need,” commented Mayor Jeff Silvestrini of Millcreek.